A conflict has been smoldering within Eintracht for a long time. Philip Holzer threatened to take legal action against the FAZ article on Monday, after which he was taken off the internet. The article now appears in an updated form.

IDuring these hours, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eintracht Frankfurt and the Spokesman of the Management Board meet for a conversation. What sounds like an everyday banality is of great importance for the future of the football club. The big topic of the conversation between Philip Holzer and Axel Hellmann is not the open question of whether spokesman Hellmann will stay with Eintracht or switch to the German Football League (DFL) as managing director on July 1 of this year, as the working title of the public initially was specified.

This decision is only one aspect of the dispute between the two top officials of the Bundesliga club, as the FAZ has already reported. This conversation will either lead to an escalation or to an agreement on how the cooperation could work better in the future. Philip Holzer threatened to take legal action against the article in the FAZ, which described the initial situation of the summit meeting, after which he was taken off the internet in order to de-escalate. After Holzer was initially unavailable for further discussions, he is now appearing in an updated form.