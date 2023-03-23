They accepted the news about the exclusion of their hockey teams from the international field for next year in Russia, at least outwardly, calmly. The hockey pages of the local media are dominated by information from the KHL and the NHL, and the fact that their representatives will not even play in next year’s WC in Prague and Ostrava is hardly mentioned. As one of the few, the vice-president of the Russian Hockey Union Roman Rotenberg spoke to the MatčTV channel, if only in the context of an interview about the reform of the local league.

