Home Sports Powerful Russian boss: Sborná is not allowed to go to the World Cup in Prague? The decision means nothing, it will change tomorrow
Sports

Powerful Russian boss: Sborná is not allowed to go to the World Cup in Prague? The decision means nothing, it will change tomorrow

by admin

They accepted the news about the exclusion of their hockey teams from the international field for next year in Russia, at least outwardly, calmly. The hockey pages of the local media are dominated by information from the KHL and the NHL, and the fact that their representatives will not even play in next year’s WC in Prague and Ostrava is hardly mentioned. As one of the few, the vice-president of the Russian Hockey Union Roman Rotenberg spoke to the MatčTV channel, if only in the context of an interview about the reform of the local league.

See also  Levin: My goal shortage does not exist, Bayern is in full fire

You may also like

fifty years of tricolor medals at the Olympic...

Football: U21; Nicolato, I have to understand the...

Biker Nash and Gómez lost another two minutes...

«Corinna Schumacher, like Michael, has been a prisoner...

Ortlieb and Strolz secure downhill titles

CE Sabadell – Barça Atlètic: You will not...

Qatar Islamic Bank and Jim Ratcliffe still in...

Shoma Uno dominates the short program of the...

Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second...

Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy