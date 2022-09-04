Original title: Strong!Haaland 10 goals in 6 rounds tied with the best Premier League team in history, only 5 teams have more than him

Today, Haaland is always talked about in Manchester City games, and the same is true for the game against Villa this morning. Haaland will become the first player in history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League games if he scores at least three goals in this game against Villa. Villa have been in fairly average form this season, and Haaland has the potential to do that.

However, after the start of the game, the state of Manchester City players was quite ordinary. It may be because of the continuous battle, or it may be because they want to stay in the Champions League next week. In short, the Manchester City team is very dull. They took very few shots in the first half. Due to the situation of the whole team, Haaland’s There was no bright spot in the half. However, after the start of the second half, Haaland still showed his killer qualities. B seat and De Bruyne cooperated. Tintin made a precise cross from the right and then Haaland jumped high from the back to easily send the ball into the net. Manchester City took the lead and saw the dawn of victory, but then Manchester City’s state seemed to fall into the situation in the first half. Their counterattack failed to score in front of the brave Martinez, and Pele’s score allowed Manchester City to score. Only one point away from home.

This goal made Haaland’s 10th goal in the first six Premier League games, and Haaland, who scored in double figures, tied the best record in Premier League history. Previously, only Quinn had set the record of scoring 10 goals in the first six Premier League games in December 1992. Haaland is also the fifth player in history to score in the first three away games of his Premier League career, a feat that only Beardsley, Klinsmann, Benoy and Boksic have done before. Currently, Haaland can score a goal every 44.4 minutes in the Premier League. This season, Haaland has been involved in scoring goals in 6 rounds of the league. He provided assists in the win over Bournemouth. He has a scoring record in all the remaining 5 games, and with 10 goals so far, he has become the best player in the league. The first player to score in double figures in the five major leagues this season. Excluding Manchester City, there are currently only five teams in the Premier League that have equal or more goals than Haaland alone.

