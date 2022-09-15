Gianmarco Pozzecco turns 50 the day after the disappointment of eliminating the European Championship with his Italy. He made, written and said in all colors, like these 50 phrases taken from statements, interviews and from the autobiography “Clamorous – My life as an unstoppable” released in 2020. They do not claim to exhaust a character, indeed a person which has many facets but a rare quality: to be sincere. Happy birthday, Mister.