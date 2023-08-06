Pozzecco: We must continue to work and feel good together

The victory of the Trentino Basket Cup, which doesn’t hurt. A public toilet party at the BLM Arena. A team that reacts in difficulties and shows evident signs of growth minute by minute. The young protagonists and already perfectly integrated. There are many good news with which the Azzurri greet Trentino today after the meeting in Folgaria and the tournament that also saw China, Cape Verde and Turkey on the field.

After the overtime success against Turkey in the semifinals, today coach Pozzecco’s team defeated China (79-61), mortgaging the victory already during a very convincing first half.

The best scorer with 13 points was Matteo Spagnolo, who was later awarded as MVP of the tournament. In double figures also Momo Diouf (12), Giampaolo Ricci (11), Guglielmo Caruso (11) and Gabriele Procida (10).

In the third place match, China beat Cape Verde 90-63.

In the evening, Riccardo Visconti was allowed to leave the Azzurro rally.

Thus CT Pozzecco at the end of the match: “First of all I would like to thank Riccardo Visconti for what he has given to the team in these days of gathering. He is a high-level player and has helped us in this process of building the group. He’s really sorry. These guys are all wonderful and I have great regard for them all. We must continue to work and feel good together”.

The words of Gabriele Procida: “I’m really happy to be part of this group, my performance this evening is thanks to my teammates. We are united, we put energy into every possession, we defend and we pass the ball. But above all, we have so much fun playing together”.

Matteo Spagnolo’s comment: “We are a family, as Gabriele also said: on the pitch we show character but I think the most important aspect is that we put our heart into every moment. You can see that the group is very united “.

Leaving Trentino, Italy will stop at Athens to play the prestigious Tournament of the Acropolis, now one of the fixed summer basketball appointments for the National Teams. Waiting for the Azzurri, the Serbia (August 9, 18.45 Italian time) and the hosts of the Greece (August 10, 18.45 Italian time). Two matches against two of the strongest teams in Europe and in the world.

The record. Spissu, Tonut, Datome, Polonara, Caruso are the starting quintet and Zhou Qi immediately takes the scene, the Chinese center who puts 8 in a row and propitiates the Giallorossi’s 11-4: Italy doesn’t get upset, recovers a couple of balls and find fluidity in attack. The following partial of 18-4 is the son of the triple by Datome and Pajola as well as the free throws by Spagnolo. The 4000 of the BLM Arena release positive energy and accompany the Azzurri until 27-19 at the end of the first quarter, closed by the magic of Spagnolo who cues Pippo Ricci at the siren’s edge.

The double-digit lead (33-23) arrives in the middle of the second quarter, immediately consolidated by the placement of a very effective Diouf on both sides of the field. Italy convinces and entertains now, revs up the engine in defense and finds points in transition, even reaching +17 on 40-23. Anderson limits the damage for China on the siren before the long interval, which leads to 42-31.

The gap widened during the third quarter with a triple by Caruso on the umpteenth assist by Spagnolo and then with the support of Diouf (53-35), the following possession by China ended with a 24-second infringement and all the Azzurra bench is on the pitch to applaud. After the game on the ice, there was time to admire a sensational dunk from Procida, a triple from Diuof and a couple of highly inspired penetrations from Spagnolo. The youngest of the troop, but you wouldn’t think so.

The epilogue is creepy, with the 4000 of the BLM Arena all standing up to celebrate the Azzurri.

Thanks Trentino!

The scoreboards of the finals

Final 1st-2nd place

Italy-China 79-61 (27-19; 15-12; 19-11; 18-20)

Italy: Spissu* 2 (1/1), Tonut* 2 (1/1, 0/1), Melli ne, Fontecchio ne, Ricci 11 (4/8, 1/2), Spagnolo 13 (4/6, 0 /1), Caruso* 11 (3/4, 1/1), Polonara* 5 (1/2 from 3), Diouf 12 (3/5, 1/1), Visconti 1 (0/1, 0/3 ), Severini 2 (1/2, 0/1), Procida 10 (2/6, 2/3), Woldetensae (0/1 from 3), Pajola 5 (1/1, 1/4), Datome* 5 (1/1, 1/2). All: Pozzecco

Cina: Mingxuan ne, Jiwei (0/1, 0/3), Shuo 3 (0/1, 1/4), Rui* 7 (2/4, 1/2), Peng* (0/3, 0/ 3), Zhelin 6 (2/2), Zhou Qi* 12 (3/8, 1/1), Ming Hui ne, Yongxi* 5 (1/3, 1/1), Jinquiu 9 (3/6), Junglong 2 (0/1 da 3), Hao ne, Anderson 11 (3/6), Zhenlin* 6 (0/2, 2/3). All: Djordjevic

Two shots Ita 21/36, Cin 14/36; Three-pointers Ita 8/22, Cin 6/18; Free throws Ita 13/18, Cin. Rebounds Ita 33, Cin 33 (Anderson 6). Assist Ita 19 (Spanish 5), Cin 8.

5 fouls out: –

Notes: Technical foul to Djordevic at 55″ of the first quarter. Second technical foul and expulsion for Djordevic at 8′ 23″ of the third quarter.

Referees: Roberto Begnis, Saverio Lanzarini, Fabrizio Paglialunga

Spectators: 4,000

