«I don’t know, also because although I’m a Milan supporter, and also a friend of the former Inter president Massimo Moratti, I rarely went to the stadium. I used to go there as a child. As an adult I always had the feeling that at the end of the match all the fans, regardless of their team’s result, shared a certain sadness. The sadness of the end of Sunday and of the party, the sadness of those who had to go to work the next day. As a privileged person who has always loved his job, I felt out of place at the stadium”