PP Extremadura | Guardiola’s advisory agency stops providing its services after publishing audios against Abascal

Merida 06/25/2023 at 23:34 CEST

“We are not going to allow those who want to harm her to find in our relationship with her a reason to attack her and for this reason we voluntarily terminate our professional relationship with her”

The Rebellius Words agency, which until now provided advisory services to the candidate for the PP to the presidency of the Junta de Extremadura, María Guardiola, stops providing these services so as not to harm her after broadcasting on social networks some audios from its CEO, Santiago Martínez Vares, with comments against the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal.

As reported in its “Twitter” profile, this company is a agency dedicated to advising on corporate, institutional and political communication both in the private and public sectors, with a proven track record, that “with our successes and our mistakes, we always carry out our work in a professional manner based on a relationship of trust with our clients”.

He clarifies “in view of the publication on some channels (we resist calling them the media), in a disgusting exercise in dishonesty, of an audio belonging to a private and strictly personal conversation” that his collaboration with Guardiola “has been limited to advising strategic communication” and that “at no time” has it participated in the negotiations to reach a parliamentary majority.

“We are not going to allow those who want to harm her to find in our relationship with her a reason to attack her and therefore, so that in no case can she be harmed by it and for the good of Extremadura, we voluntarily terminate our professional relationship with her. “, says the statement.

It concludes by stating that “It has been a real pleasure working alongside María Guardiola, an intelligent, prepared, upright, honest woman with firm and enviable principles, which we share and admire, and for this reason we wish her the best of luck in her political, professional and personal life”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

