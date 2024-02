The show jumping team Prague Lions advanced to the semifinals of the Super Cup in Prague’s O2 arena. Manager Anna Kellner’s team consisting of Niels Bruynseels, Pieter Devos and Fernando Martinez Sommer took fourth place in the twelve-member group with 16 penalty points. He made it to the semi-finals for the fourth time in a row and will fight for the second final in a row on Friday from 20:00.

