At the slow and constant pace of walking, Prato offers unique scenarios for enjoying the summer outdoors, among woods near the city center, Medici villas, protected nature reserves.

Prato and its cultural treks between historic streets and Medici villas

From the Prato of the factories to the outdoor Prato: no less surprising and fascinating, tra paths and itineraries to discover the Medici villas, a Unesco heritage site. As the Medici villa of Poggio a Caiano with the impressive cycle of frescoes in the Leo X hall, e villa La Ferdinanda of Artimino, elected as a summer residence by Grand Duke Ferdinando I. A Prato that continues to amaze wherever you look at it. In fact, even in the summer, the largest textile district in Europe has a lot to offer to those who want to immerse themselves in Tuscany, made up of history and culture, walking or putting on the pedals of a bicycle on the paths and along the historic streets of Val Bisenziowith over 300 kilometers to travel in nature.

The Feast of the Via Medicea

And the “open air” experience in Prato and the surrounding area can only continue in September, more precisely on the 24th, with the Festival of the Via Medicea. A day dedicated to the discovery and celebration of the Via Medicea, a fascinating route that crosses the provinces of Florence, Pistoia and Prato. The initiative promises a series of engaging appointments, including guided excursions, tastings of typical products, sporting and recreational activities, conferences and much more. In short, an unmissable opportunity to enhance a route that crosses important paths, such as the famous Via Francigena. The event involves nine municipalities: Prato, Capraia and Limite, Poggio a Caiano, Carmignano, Cerreto Guidi, Fucecchio, Quarrata, Vinci and Montelupo Fiorentino.

Cultural trekking: historical paths and routes

The walking itineraries, trodden for centuries, are truly within everyone’s reach. Along the Road of Wool and Silk (130 km, with 6 stages of different lengths and gradients), you can get as far as Bologna, following the railway line that crosses the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines; the route joins two cities which from their respective rivers and through similar and contemporary hydraulic works have built their economic development over the centuries.

On the Via Medicea (78 km, medium difficulty, doable in 4 or more days), between history and legend, we come across four villas recognized as Unesco World Heritage and the territories where the Medici lived, hunted and enjoyed shaping wonderful landscapes also represented by Leonardo da Vinci in his paintings. Don’t miss the Path of Malaparte (trail from the south: about 3 km, altitude difference: 445 metres; medium difficulty – path from the north: about 3 km; altitude difference 82 metres; medium difficulty), a trek from “Maledetti Toscani” which leads to the mausoleum dedicated to the famous writer, journalist and Prato filmmaker Curzio Malaparte. For information on walking routes: pratoturismo.it/cammini-e-ciclovie/).

Meadow by bike

The Via della Lana e della Seta, the Via Medicea or the Way of San Jacopo in Tuscany they can also be traveled by bike, on paths of varying difficulty, to combine fun and fitness, reaching the most beautiful places between less traveled roads and panoramic points, accompanied by a sense of freedom in close contact with nature. For the two wheels there are also occasional and circular cycling itineraries in the main nature reserves or protected areas and long-distance ones, such as the Ciclovia del Sole or the Via Romea Germanica Imperiale.

You can choose the bike tour of Prato inside the city walls (5.38 km; 7 m altitude difference; easy); also try the parks cycle path, which crosses the city unfolding along the small towns and countryside (11.56 km; difference in altitude: 0 m; easy); in the river park we will be able to see up close and from above the main attractions of Prato and the characteristic features of its hills and villages still pulsating with rural life (17.52 km; altitude difference: 307 m; medium difficulty). By bicycle you can also go to Val Bisenzio, a destination for excursionists; Montalbano also offers a large number of itineraries for MTB, racing bike, gravel or downhill enthusiasts.

The Medici villas in Prato, a Unesco heritage site on the Via Medicea

Leaving the city in a southerly direction, you reach the first of the Medici municipalities, Poggio a Caiano, whose territory, together with that currently included in the Municipality of Carmignano, was among the favorite possessions of Lorenzo the Magnificent, Francesco I and the Grand Duke Ferdinando . The second stage of the itinerary is the big one Cascine di Tavola park. In 1473-74, the Magnifico, the most enlightened character of the family, bought a “lord’s house” on a small hill and the vast surrounding land, planning its transformation into a new villa that would become a noble residence and the center of a vast estate. Thus was born the Medici complex of Poggio a Caiano consisting of the villa and its park, the Stables (renovated in 2000 and now used as an exhibition and congress space) and the Cascine di Tavola. The third and fourth stages of the Medici itinerary correspond to the two Medici villas included in the Prato area, both World Heritage Sites since 2014.

Villa Ambra at Poggio a Caiano

Villa Ambra of Poggio a Caiano was completed in 1520 to a design by Sangallo, and is the prototype of the Renaissance villa. The most valuable room is the Leone X hall, surrounded by an imposing cycle of frescoes by Pontormo, Franciabigio, Alessandro Allori and Andrea del Sarto. The villa always remained the summer residence of the Medici and was the scene of important events in their dynastic history. Here the weddings were celebrated between Alessandro de’ Medici and Margherita of Austria (1536), between Cosimo I and Eleonora da Toledo (1539), between Francesco I and Bianca Cappello (1579). At the time of Cosimo III (second half of the seventeenth century) the villa was equipped with a theater on the ground floor. Prince Ferdinand made it a very active cultural centre. Upon the death of the last descendant of the Medici, the building passed to the Habsburg-Lorraine family. Since 2007, the Villa has housed the Still Life Museum, set up in sixteen rooms on the second floor, which exhibits about 200 paintings from the late sixteenth to the mid-eighteenth century.

Villa la Ferdinanda on the hill of Artimino

Villa la Ferdinanda, also known as the Hundred Chimneys, was built by Grand Duke Ferdinando I (1549-1609) on the hill of Artimino at the end of the sixteenth century, based on a project by the architect Bernardo Buontalenti, court architect who was responsible for the construction of many buildings Medici as well as the ramparts of the walls of Prato. The villa was Ferdinando’s favorite for the summer period and the noble floor was decorated with frescoes by Domenico Cresti known as il Passignano and by Bernardo Poccetti with mythological subjects alluding to Ferdinando’s virtues.

On the ground floor, there are the grand ducal cellars and weapons rooms. Among the buildings annexed to the villa is the elegant structure of the Paggeria which today houses a hotel. Also in this case the imposing building is linked to the territory being at the center of the Barco Reale, a grandiose hunting reserve, looked after with great interest by the Grand Duke himself.

