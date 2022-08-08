Home Sports Prato, football player dies at 31 years old. The family: “Thursday discharged from the emergency room”
Sports

Prato, football player dies at 31 years old. The family: “Thursday discharged from the emergency room”

Prato, 7 August 2022 – Mourning in Prato in the world of Palla Grossa for the death, at only 31 years old of the kicking of the greens Gaddo Giusti. The death occurred due to an illness on the afternoon of Saturday 6 August. The attempts of the 118 health workers to revive him were useless. As soon as the news spread, the messages of condolence multiplied on the web, because Giusti was well known.

The causes of death will be clarified, given that, as the Tyrrhenian writes in reporting the news, the family asks for investigations. Apparently, Giusti he had gone to the emergency room of the Prato hospital in the night between 3 and 4 August and then discharged after a series of examinations. Two days after the fatal illness. It will be the autopsy to clarify the causes of death, while the ASL has launched an internal investigation.

