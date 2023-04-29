Home » Pre-Pre-Olympic 2023, defined formulas and host countries
Pre-Pre-Olympic 2023, defined formulas and host countries

Pre-Pre-Olympic 2023, defined formulas and host countries

The FIBA ​​Central Board meeting in Manila defined the structure and formula of the five pre-Pre-Olympic tournaments which will allow 40 teams that did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup to continue pursuing the 2024 Olympics goal. The five eight-team tournaments will allow the winners to detach the ticket for next year’s Pre-Olympic.

The tournament in Africa will be played in Lagos, Nigeria and will feature Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Congo, Uganda, Mali and Guinea.

The tournament in America will be played in Argentina (the host city to be defined) and will see Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, Colombia, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, Chile and Cuba on the field.

The tournament in Asia does not yet have a host country and will feature South Korea, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Taipei, Syria, India, Bahrain and Indonesia.

Two tournaments will be played in Europe. One in Turkey, in Istanbul, which will see Turkey, Croatia, Ukraine, Belgium, Holland, Bulgaria, Iceland and Sweden on the field; the second tournament will have two host venues, Tallinn in Estonia and Gliwice in Poland (the scene of a group of 4 and the final phase) and will see the field in the Czech Republic, Poland, Israel, Bosnia, Hungary, Estonia, Macedonia and Portugal. The five tournaments will be played from 12 to 20 August 2023.

