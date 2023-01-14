Home Sports precious necklaces, rings and watches hidden in packets of crisps. Reported
precious necklaces, rings and watches hidden in packets of crisps. Reported

precious necklaces, rings and watches hidden in packets of crisps. Reported

Bologna, 14 January 2023 – Necklaces, earrings, rings, watches and cash equal to almost five thousand euros. This is what the policemen of a patrol of the Altedo traffic police subsection found hidden in some envelopes of chips inside a car stop on the A13 for a control.

It all happened on Thursday afternoon when the officers stopped for a check Fiat 500 between the toll booths of Ferrara Sud and Altedo which ran at high speed in the direction of Bologna. The car was taken to the Altedo tollbooth and the policemen checked the documents of the two people on board, both Italians already known to the police for various precedents for receiving stolen goods, fraud and other crimes. the two were accompanied to the barracks for elaborate on the controls also on the car.

Decision that turned out to be correct given that, during the searchofficers in the backseat found an open tube of potato chips, hidden among other bags of chips of various brands, inside which several objects had been hidden precious, including necklaces, earrings, rings and watches, as well as a considerable amount of cash, equal to 4,850 euros divided into 14 banknotes of 100 euros and 69 of 50 euros.

The two, questioned about the origin of the precious objects, were unable to give an explanation exhaustiveprompting the agents to open all the bags of chips, until they find another one inside one of them white bag, which seemed sealed, inside which numerous other precious objects were hidden. Therefore, further investigations are currently underway by the judicial police to reconstruct the origin of the jewels. The two men were reported for recipe.

