Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager, Ainge Postkoglu, is preparing for his first pre-season match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday. Postkoglu, who took charge of the team in June, has had a successful week at the training ground and will be looking to continue their winning streak from previous friendlies against West Ham United and Lion City Mariners.

The Tottenham squad has been carefully selected by the manager, with an emphasis on starting the new season with a victory. Postkoglu wants his team to take the game to Shakhtar and show the N17 fans what they can expect in the upcoming season. The team will face Brentford in their first official match of the season next Sunday.

Rob Guest, a Tottenham Hotspur reporter, analyzes the team selection for Sunday’s match. With two friendlies in three days, Postkoglu faces the challenge of managing the players’ minutes in both games. Guest believes that a full week of training ahead of Sunday’s game will help the manager determine the best lineup to ensure the team performs at its best. He suggests starting Guglielmo Vicario in goal, alongside Cristian Romero and Ben Davies in defense. Emerson Royal should replace Pedro Polo at right-back to strengthen the defense.

In midfield, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to start, with Lo Celso being a standout performer in pre-season. In the attack, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min are likely to form the starting lineup. However, if Kane’s future at the club changes, Richarlison could step in.

Joe Doyle, a content editor, also shares his analysis for the team selection. He believes that building in-game understanding between new players and returning players is important, even in a friendly match. Doyle suggests starting Vicario in goal, with Pedro Polo and Destiny Udogi as full-backs. Romero and Davies should be the chosen center-back pairing. In midfield, Giovanni Lo Celso and James Maddison should start, supported by Yves Bissouma. In the attack, Doyle predicts the trio of Kulusevski, Kane, and Son, with the possibility of Mano Solomon playing against his former team.

Both Guest and Doyle acknowledge that there may be changes throughout the game as managers experiment with different combinations. However, they emphasize the importance of using this opportunity to build chemistry within the team for the new season.

It is important to note that the opinions presented in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the platform, Sohu, which serves as an information storage space provider.

