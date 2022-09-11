Alcaraz-Ruud odds comparison: Carlos and Casper face off for the first Grand Slam victory and for the number 1 in the standings

A final to win the first career Slam and become number 1 in the world. A possible double goal for Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud: whoever wins the US Open will take home both, a full (indeed, very full) booty that gives even more importance to the final of the last Grand Slam of the season. A challenge between young people: 24 years Ruud, 19 Alcaraz. An appointment not to be missed: it starts on Sunday at 10 pm, Italian time.

The latest results — Alcaraz comes from three incredible marathons in the fifth set: against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe. The Spaniard is difficult to put down, but the question arises: will he still have it to win the final? The 19 years can help Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil in this sense. Ruud got away more easily, with only one match won in the fifth set of the tournament, in the second round against Tommy Paul before victories against Corentin Moutet (in four), Matteo Berrettini (in three) and Karen Khachanov (in four) .

Previous — Sunday at the US Open will be the third career challenge between Alcaraz and Ruud, the first at the Grand Slam level. The balance is favorable to the Spaniard, who has won both previous comparisons: in 2021 in the quarter-finals of Marbella on clay (6-2 6-4) and this year in the final in Miami on hard courts, 7-5 6- 4. So Casper has yet to win a set against Carlos in his career, to win the US Open he will need to take home three in one go. See also 102 Memorial Zini teams competed at Quincinetto

The quote — And in fact the bookmakers are betting on the victory in three sets of Alcaraz. The 3-0 odds in favor of the Spanish player are 3.20 for Snai, 3.05 for Betfair and 2.75 for Sisal. With this score Ruud lost the first and only Slam final he played in his career, this year at Roland Garros against the king of Paris, Rafael Nadal. Following is the success of Carlos in four sets, given at 3.90 by Betfair, 3.60 by Sisal and Snai, a hypothesis that can be realistic considering the growth of the Norwegian and the fact that the Spaniard can pay a bit of tension.

In the fifth set — What if we were to go to the fifth set? Who would get it? Also in this case the bookmakers are betting on Alcaraz: Carlitos’ victory in five partials is given at 6.00 by Snai, at 5.40 by Better and at 5.00 by Sisal, while Ruud’s success for three sets to two is given at 8.00 by Better, 7.75 from Snai and 7.50 from Sisal. As for the winner without considering the number of sets in question, Alcaraz is given at 1.48 by Sisal, 1.43 by Snai and 1.42 by Sisal, while the odds for Ruud’s victory are 2.75 for Sisal, Snai and Better.

