The most recent success against the Reds came on 4 October 2020. It even ended 7-2 at Villa Park

The Premier League restarts with Boxing Day. Aston Villa faces Liverpool: kick-off on 26 December at 18.30 Italian time. Emery’s side played friendly matches against Cardiff, Brighton and Villarreal without winning: the only success came against Chelsea. The season of the Reds defeated 3-2 by City in the Carabao Cup has already officially restarted.

How they arrive — Klopp’s team is sixth with 22 points, not far from the European zone. United are ahead with 26. Then there are Tottenham, Newcastle, City and Arsenal at the top with 37. Emery’s men occupy twelfth place with 18 points and want to get away from the bottom of the table as much as possible, Nottingham Forest third last is at -5.

Prediction: Over 1.5 first half — Darwin Nunez and company scored 14 goals in the first half, an average of one per game. Aston Villa also did well in the first part of the game until the break with 10 total goals. That’s why the Over 1.5 first half is a good chance: it is worth 2.50 for Bet365, 2.40 according to Betfair and 2.35 for Sisal.

Upcoming engagements — Aston Villa have two difficult commitments between Boxing Day and 1 January, now the Reds arrive at Villa Park, then the away match against Tottenham. While Klopp’s team will face Leicester and then Brentford.

How they arrive — Klopp's team is sixth with 22 points, not far from the European zone. United are ahead with 26. Then there are Tottenham, Newcastle, City and Arsenal at the top with 37. Emery's men occupy twelfth place with 18 points and want to get away from the bottom of the table as much as possible, Nottingham Forest third last is at -5.

Statistics and background — There are 115 times Aston Villa and Liverpool have faced each other. The balance says 63 wins for the Reds against 27 for the Villans and 25 draws. Emery’s team have lost the four most recent matches, the last success came on 4 October 2020 in the Premier League: even 7-2 at Villa Park.

The quote — According to the bookmakers, Liverpool is definitely the favourite: the 2 mark is proposed at 1.77 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.70 according to Sisal and Bet365. While the eventual victory of Aston Villa is valued at 4.75 for Bet365, 4.50 according to Betfair and 4.40 on Novibet. More than three goals have been scored in three of the four most recent games between Villans and the Reds. Over 2.5 is a possible hypothesis: quoted at 1.67 by Bet365, 1.60 by Goldbet and Sisal.

Whether Salah and his companions are the first to unlock the result is offered 1.50 by the bookies. Klopp’s side are among those that take the most corners in the Premier League, averaging more than six per game. Therefore, also pay attention to the Over 9.5 corner kicks: 1.80 for Betfair’s proposal, 1.73 for Bet365 and 1.67 according to Sisal.

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 14:37)

