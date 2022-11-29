Home Sports Prediction Australia-Denmark: Odds Over 5.5 to 1.80 for the Danes
Sports

Prediction Australia-Denmark: Odds Over 5.5 to 1.80 for the Danes

Prediction Australia-Denmark: Odds Over 5.5 to 1.80 for the Danes

Hjulmand’s national team has significantly raised the average of corners beaten compared to the Nations League. Against Australia it will be necessary to take advantage of set pieces

Denmark have only one result to qualify for the round of 16: victory. For this reason, against Australia, the offensive vocation will be more accentuated. One figure confirms front-wheel drive, that relating to corner kicks. Hjulmand’s national team beat 5.8 on average per game in the Nations League, a figure that increased to 7.5 in the two matches played in these World Cups against Tunisia and France.

In this sense, the Danes can count on highly specialized shooters when it comes to set pieces. In particular Christian Eriksen, whose ballistic skills were also widely appreciated in Italy during his time at Inter. Furthermore, given the presence of excellent jumpers such as Kjaer, Christensen and Cornelius, it could make corners a decisive factor for the outcome of the match: the highest odds are offered by Betfair, at 1.80.

PREDICTION AUSTRALIA-DENMARK

The kick-off of the challenge is set for 16:00, while the other match in group D between Tunisia and France will be played simultaneously, valid for the last day of the group stage. Denmark will rely on a higher technical rate, Australia will rely on compactness to stem the opposing offensives. Overall, therefore, it is the Danes who have the most credit from the operators for the victory. The match will be officiated by Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal.

November 29th – 6.36pm

