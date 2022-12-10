England-France prediction

England have been eliminated in six of their last eight meetings with European sides in the final tournament of a World Cup. In turn, France have eliminated eight of the last ten European sides they have faced at this point in the tournament. It should be borne in mind that Southgate’s team scored 12 goals in four games and have never done better between the World Cup and European Championships: 12 goals in 2018 as well. Deschamps’ men are unbeaten in the 13 games in which Mbappé has played as a starter between the World Cup and European Championships (W10, D3), winning all nine games with him from the first minute.