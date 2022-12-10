The Tottenham striker has scored 52 international goals, one fewer than the former United player. And against the French he wants to be decisive
A challenge between great strikers. On one side the English trident made up of Kane, Saka and Foden. On the other hand, the French offensive with the current World Cup top scorer Mbappé supported by Dembele and Griezmann behind Giroud.
Bookmakers expect a match with many goals. Kane has so far scored 52 goals for England, just one short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time international record of 53. Scorer in the 90′ is quoted 3.25 by Sisal and Netbet, 2.90 by Starcasinò Bet.
England-France prediction
England have been eliminated in six of their last eight meetings with European sides in the final tournament of a World Cup. In turn, France have eliminated eight of the last ten European sides they have faced at this point in the tournament. It should be borne in mind that Southgate’s team scored 12 goals in four games and have never done better between the World Cup and European Championships: 12 goals in 2018 as well. Deschamps’ men are unbeaten in the 13 games in which Mbappé has played as a starter between the World Cup and European Championships (W10, D3), winning all nine games with him from the first minute.
