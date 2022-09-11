Italy-Serbia odds comparison: the Azzurri called to the company to reach the quarter-finals. But the precedent of the Pre-Olympic …

Thrilling round of 16 for Italy in basketball. Gianmarco Pozzecco’s national team will play for access to the quarterfinals against Serbia, super battleship led by the MVP of the regular season in the NBA (for the second consecutive year) Nikola Jokic. Appointment in Berlin, where the finals of the European Championships will be played: duo ball on Sunday at 18.00

How the two teams arrive — Italy qualified for the round of 16, finishing fourth in group C behind Greece, Ukraine and Croatia. Three wins and two defeats for the Azzurri, who in the group stage played at home – at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago – got the better of Estonia, Croatia and Great Britain, losing to Greece and Ukraine. On the other hand, Serbia in group D scored full points: the national team led by Svetislav Pesic dominated, closing with a points difference of +105, leaving Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Israel and the Netherlands behind.

Previous — Italy has played 14 matches against Serbia, with an unfavorable balance sheet for our national team: 3 wins and 11 defeats. The last challenge is recent, on August 19th in a friendly match with the defeat for the Azzurri with a score of 90-86. But there is a very sweet precedent for our colors, a match that will be remembered for a long time by Italian basketball fans: Italy’s victory against Serbia in the final of the Pre-Olympic tournament, 102-95 away on July 4 last year. year thanks to 24 points from Mannion and 21 from Fontecchio, a great protagonist in these European Championships. See also Imoco with the queens of Europe Sylla, Egonu and De Gennaro "It's nice to be back home"

The quote — Will Italy be able to replicate that enterprise? Pozzecco is not afraid: “I’m not worried about Serbia, I respect Serbia. I grew up with Slavic basketball, my idols are Slavs. I would go everywhere with my boys, I trust them. When you play hard, it’s not easy for anyone . Not even for Serbia “. The odds focus on Pesic’s national team: the odds for the Serbian victory are 1.16 for Snai and Bet365, 1.14 for LeoVegas; Italy’s success is given at 6.0 by PlanetWin, at 5.60 by LeoVegas, at 5.50 by Betfair.

