Spain are clear favorites in this match but Morocco showed at Qatar 2022 how easily they get to the conclusion

Spain has convinced everyone, except for the match against Japan, and despite the very young team they seem to have enough maturity to go all the way. Morocco, on the other hand, was the surprise of its group and can count on high quality players. Sisal’s share of 1.72 is interesting for Morocco’s over 7.5 pitches.

The North African national team in 2022 had an average of 16 shots per game, halved in this World Cup where the highest technical level has dropped shots to 8 per match: higher numbers than the proposed line at 7.5. Also considering the progress of the match, a final siege cannot be ruled out in the event of a result in favor of the Spaniards, especially with long shots from Hakimi and in particular from Ziyech, increasingly the leader of his national team.

Morocco-Spain Prediction — On the last day of the second round, Morocco-Spain will take the field at 16.00 and Portugal-Switzerland at 20.00. Surprisingly, Morocco managed to qualify for the round of 16 by eliminating Belgium and with equal amazement they managed to finish group F first in the standings, ahead of runners-up world champions Croatia. Morocco is one of the surprises of this World Cup and has no intention of stopping, despite the fact that they have to meet Spain first at the expense of Japan. Many exes from Serie A and some possible future players in our championship like Ziyech: he doesn’t find too much space at Chelsea but he has found continuity and goals in the national team, even if it remains very difficult to see him as the top scorer in the World Cup. See also Milan-Investcorp, the ultimatum arrives: the money is there but Elliott ...

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 18:07)

