

The sponsorship industry in Italy, in 2022, grew by +8.2% compared to 2021. The value of investments reached €1.085 billion. The 22nd Predictive Survey “The Future of Sponsorship”created by StageUp e ChainOn provides that, despite the unfavorable economic situation and the strong uncertainties linked to the war in Ukraine, for 2023 there will be a further modest growth in investments up to € 1.102 billion (+1.6%), growth driven by culture, entertainment and social issues. The return of the market to pre-pandemic levels is expected in 2026.

During 2022, € 768 million was invested in sports sponsorships with a growth of +2.1% compared to 2021. The result was affected by Italy’s elimination from the World Cup and income linked to the 2026 Olympics not equal to waited. Football Serie A is the leader in revenues (61% share of total sports) followed by Basketball Serie A (8%), Soccer Serie B (6%), Men’s Volleyball Serie A



(4%). From a geographical point of view, 70% of investments are concentrated in the North. In 2023 a substantial stability of investments is expected (-0.5% to € 764 million) due to the overall economy and internal dynamics of the sector, such as an access threshold to the top football clubs considered excessive by many investors and the crisis of the amateur.

The 2022 research highlights the crisis of grassroots sports clubs. The data show, compared to 2019, a 70% contraction in revenues from sponsorships, despite the government provisions on the 50% tax credit on investments in 2022 (as, moreover, already in the years 2020 and 2021). This figure, already indicative in itself, is joined by the contraction of income from sports courses. Istat estimates that in 2021 only 12.7% of families residing in Italy (3 million 300 thousand) incurred expenses for sports activities (they were 22.9% in 2019). It is expected that, in the absence of accompanying interventions by the Government and the Regions, 20,000 sports clubs, 23% of the total, will close or downsize their activities.

“The sponsorship market in 2022 continued its recovery with much more marked growth in the “culture and entertainment” and “social” sectors. However, sport is confirmed as the leader with 71% of total investments.” explains Giovanni Palazzi “in 2023 the sports sector will maintain substantial stability thanks to the growth of investor interest in basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf and top athletics. The research highlights the difficulties of grassroots sport; in this perspective we believe that some government measures are necessary to allow a transition to more managerial and sustainable amateur organizations, while preserving the positive social, economic and health effects of citizens.Among these possible measures, we consider those of particular importance, for the encouragement of sporting practice, with bonuses for the most disadvantaged families and wider tax deductions for course enrollment fees, and the tax credit for investments in sponsorships, which should be made structural.”

