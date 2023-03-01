Of Carlos Passerini

A solo and unassisted Antarctic crossing lasting 70 days, sleeping 5 hours a night for Chandi, a 34-year-old Englishman: an absolute record, even stronger than men. “I want my 11-year-old niece to grow up without borders.” Awarded by Kate

Antarctica is not conquered, it is respected. It is with this slogan that Preet Chandi34, from Derby, England, a British Army officer, summarized his sensational journey to the South Pole. A solo Antarctic crossing on skis and without assistance, which began on 13 November 2022 from Hercules Inlet and finished on 23 January 2023 , after 70 days and 16 hours.

Preet’s Journey An adventure that is also an inner journey of self-discovery. “Many people told me I wouldn’t be able to achieve goals,” she said in her hugely popular blog. listen. If a Punjabi woman from Derby can do it, then anyone can achieve anything.” She has exceeded temperatures to -50 degrees. Pulling a 120-pound sled. “I fell so many times, I moved slowly, even the water in my thermos is frozen,” she wrote in her blog. She listened to audiobooks and was accompanied by jokes of his favorite comedians.

The idea was to reach the Reedy Glacier, but stopped about 150 kilometers from what should have been its finish, due to a snowstorm. The total distance covered in her 70 days of adventure was dand 1,485 km. A record. «A double record» as underlined by the Montagna.Tv site, explaining that Polar – as everyone calls it – «has not only broken the female record of distance covered on skis, solo and without support in Antarctica, set by Anja Blacha in 2020 (equal to 1,381 km), but broke the all-time world record set in 2015 by Henry Worsley, retired lieutenant colonel, equal to 1,459.8 km». Weather conditions prevented her from completing the coast-to-coast crossing of the Antarctic continent for just 160 kilometres. She was honored at Windsor Castle the other day by Princess Kate.

Preet trained with the army. She was sent as a member of the army to Nepal, Kenya, South Sudan. Her job is to physiotherapist in a regional rehabilitation unit treating wounded soldiers and officers. To devote himself to the expedition he asked for leave. As reported by The IndependentLieutenant General Sharon Nesmith, Deputy Chief of Staff, said: ‘The British Army is immensely proud of Captain Chandi. Reach what he’s in front of extremely difficult conditions and fighting bravely, refusing to give up, and giving your best, is a great inspiration to so many people around the world.”

The question, as always, when you come across these limitless adventures, is: why? «Because nothing is impossible. I've always had the idea that I could make something big, something that would allow me to be a model. I want my 11 year old niece to grow up without boundaries knowing that the possibilities of what you can achieve in life are endless. This journey aims to inspire future generations to achieve what they want and encourage others to push themselves beyond their limits. Rupi Kaur, a poet from Punjab, she said: "I stand on the sacrifices of a million women who came before me, thinking about what I can do to make this mountain higher so that women after me can see farther." I hope I made that mountain a little higher. You're capable of so much, don't let anyone tell you you're not." With one GoFundMe page she has raised more than £11,000, half of which will go to a grant for women tackling 'unique challenges', while the other half will go to the Captain Chandi's next expedition.