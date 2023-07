She unexpectedly announced that we will never see her again on skis and with a gun on her back during the World Cup races. Slovak biathlete Ivona Fialková leaves the stage at the age of twenty-eight. Definitely, and for a different reason than her two years older sister Paulína, who announced the news of a major change in her career a few weeks earlier. She is pregnant, so she definitely won’t compete in the upcoming season either.

