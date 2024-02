DTM champion Thomas Preining and motorcyclist Lukas Höllbacher are Austria’s motorsportsman of the year 2023. The Austrian Motorsport Federation (AMF), which is responsible for the election, announced this in a broadcast on Wednesday.

In October, the 27-year-old Preining became the first Austrian to win the overall ranking of the German Touring Car Masters (DTM), while the 28-year-old from Höllbach came second overall in the Supermoto World Championship.

