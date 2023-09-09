Home » Preining takes back the overall lead
Preining takes back the overall lead

Porsche driver Thomas Preining took back the lead in the DTM on Saturday at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. The Upper Austrian came second behind the German Luca Stolz (Mercedes) and thus overtook the Italian Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini) in the overall standings, who only finished ninth after technical problems (ABS).

Preining is now six points ahead. The Tyrolean Lucas Auer (Mercedes) retired after an excursion into the gravel trap. A second race, the twelfth round of the season, will take place at the Sachsenring on Sunday (1:30 p.m.). “The start was as expected – too many cars in one corner. But we made it to the finish line, big compliments to the team. They worked perfectly. We did everything right today,” said Preining.

