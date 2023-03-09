The SCB is in crisis. He also loses against the bottom of the table Ajoie – and shortly afterwards announces that the contract with the Canadian Chris DiDomenico will be terminated at the end of the season. That should bring some relief to the club.

Premature departure: The attractive figure Chris DiDomenico leaves SC Bern at the end of the season. Gian Ehrenzeller / PostFinance / Keystone

Almost two weeks ago, Chris DiDomenico made an appearance in the office of his sports director Andrew Ebbett. The message: He doesn’t feel comfortable in SC Bern and is therefore asking to be able to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024, at the end of the current season. In the SCB, the Canadian ran into open doors, because after a splendid autumn, the top scorer has become a mortgage in recent weeks.