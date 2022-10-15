Second defeat in a row for the Italian coach still looking for his first success. The problem? Missing the goal

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Rejected. Roberto De Zerbi in Brentford, in the anticipation of the 11th round of the Premier League, was looking for his first victory as a coach of Brighton. Instead he returns home with the second defeat in a row, certified by the brace of Ivan Toney, who with a goal in time reminds the Italian coach why the English one is the toughest league in the world and how much he still has to work on a team that does not win. from 3 games and has not scored in the last two.

The keys — De Zerbi tries to play his part in Brighton, changing form and moving to the back four. It doesn’t work, because his seagulls control the game (over 70% ball possession) but struggle at the moment of the last pass. And when they manage to reach the goal area they find David Raya, the home goalkeeper, in the evening of grace. The best as with Tottenham was Danny Welbeck, a reference forward and definitely the most dangerous of him. Trossard was missing, the hero of De Zerbi’s debut in Liverpool who stopped shooting on goal after three goals from Anfield; Pascal Gross was missing, uncomfortable in the middle as Welbeck’s shoulder. Brighton have produced a lot but have not found the concreteness under the net that is needed to win games like this. That same concreteness that Toney gave to Brentford, the home hero who with this brace relaunches his candidacy for a place in the World Cup in the attack on England. The first goal, from the heel, is a pearl to be included in the highlights of this Premier League season; the penalty converted in the second half exudes calm and coldness and is his eighth to target in as many attempts in the Premier. Frank’s Bees, who hadn’t won in 3 games, thanks to him go up to 13 points in 10 games. See also Manchester Utd, who figure: 4-0 in Brighton. And now he risks the Europa League as well

The match — The first real attempts are from Brighton, but it is Brentford to do poorly. First with Mbeumo’s sensational crossbar in the 24th minute, then with Toney’s 1-0 goal, who in the 27th minute collects a good assist from Onyeka and celebrates the 100th presence for Brentford with his goal number 50 . De Zerbi restarts with Mitoma in place of the evanescent Estupianian, a rough diamond on which the coach still has to work, but Brighton continues to struggle, unable to find a way to overcome the careful defense of Brentford. And then it is the hosts who strike, again with Toney, who gets himself (a naive foul by Veltman) and transforms the 2-0 penalty in the 64th minute. Four minutes later Raya saves the result from March’s close header, De Zerbi replaces Gross and Trossard, both out of the game, but his Brighton can’t break free. And to avoid a new defeat. On Tuesday, at home against Forest, the first goal will be to find the goal.

SPEAK OF ZERBI — In the end, De Zerbi takes it with philosophy: “I consider myself a very lucky person, but in the last 3 games I have not been. You can see that my debut in the Premier League had to go like this … We made 21 shots on goal and we didn’t score. : Without a goal you don’t win. Too many mistakes, too many duels lost, too many second balls wrong. And their goalkeeper played an extraordinary game. I am still convinced of the potential of this team: three games of this quality deserved more than a point. Rest positive. “. See also Champions League Shakhtar-Inter -

October 14, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 23:49)

