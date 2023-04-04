news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – No goals and no joy in the match at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Liverpool, both shadows of the teams that were dominant at home and in Europe.



In their first league match after the sacking of Graham Potter and with the ferryman Bruno Saltor on the bench, Les Bleus did something more than Juergen Klopp’s team, but the chronic inability to score weighed on their budget again and condemned them to remain in 11th place.



It’s no better for Liverpool, who after a third consecutive winless match find themselves eighth, seven points behind fourth place occupied by Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League. After the heavy 4-1 suffered by Manchester City last Saturday, Klopp left some big players on the bench like Salah and Alexander-Arnold and put his hand heavily on training, but without having any benefit.



In today’s other Premier League fixtures, all stoppage times, Leicester’s first match after Brendan Rodgers’ sacking ended in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium. If the Foxes remain in penultimate place, Leeds have exited the relegation zone thanks to a 2-1 comeback success against Nottingham Forest, another team in danger. Worse is Bournemouth, third last, beaten 2-0 at home by De Zerbi’s Brighton, who is sixth just a handful of points from the European zone. (HANDLE).

