Guardiola’s team clears Stamford Bridge in the second half: 0-1. The Blues hit a post, Haaland in the shade
Manchester City conquers Stamford Bridge and returns in the wake of Arsenal: now the gap in the standings is 5 points. Guardiola makes the substitutions at the right time and Chelsea falls in the 63rd minute: Grealish descends on the left who puts a ball in the middle with the rev counter, Mahrez comes out on the other side and freezes the uncertain Kepa. Chelsea hit the post, Haaland was in the shadows, but City rejoiced in the end.
January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 22:58)
