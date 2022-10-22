Guardiola’s men react in the best way to the defeat against Liverpool. The number nine of the Citizens reaches 17 league goals. Victory also for Lampard who wins 3-0 against Crystal Palace

The City resumes the march. The 3-1 against De Zerbi’s willing Brighton, signed by the usual Haaland brace and a marvel from De Bruyne, is the best way to get back on track after the defeat against Liverpool. On the menu also the beautiful victory of Everton over the Palace. At 18.30 Chelsea-United, without Ronaldo suspended from the club for Wednesday’s insubordination with Tottenham.

Manchester City-Brighton 3-1 — It is the phenomena that make the difference. And the City is full of those. Phenomena such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, the signing on the 3-1 that knocks out De Zerbi’s Brighton and puts the English champions back on track after last Sunday’s defeat with Liverpool. De Zerbi and his Brighton tried at Etihad, in the home of what the Italian coach considers the number 1 of the coaches, but they had the demerit of having played only in the second half up to what they had shown in previous games . De Zerbi is still dry: now there are 5 of his games as manager of the seagulls without a win. At least this time he found the goal after three games of abstinence thanks to the Belgian Leandro Trossard, who at the beginning of the second half reopened the match after Haaland’s brace (17 goals in 11 games) in the first half and who remains the only Brighton player in network since the Italian coach has been on the bench. The attack remains the sore point of a team that even in this defeat has shown that it has the personality and chutzpah that De Zerbi wants. The City with its phenomena resumes the march: they are 26 points in 11 games so far, one less than Arsenal leaders engaged tomorrow in Southampton. See also Cagliari, Semplici: «With this determination we can save ourselves. Now go on like this "

the match — The equilibrium is released when Haaland decides to bring out the physique: on 22 ‘, after a long postponement by Ederson, the Norwegian first anticipates the exit of goalkeeper Sanchez, then wins the melee with Webster and hits the mark. The Norwegian repeats himself in the 43rd minute, scoring City’s 600th goal from a penalty with Guardiola at the helm. A penalty that will cause discussion, because the referee Pawson initially let Dunk-Silva run on the contact, retracing his steps more than a minute later, after the game was resumed. The start of recovery is sensational: in the 52nd minute Sanchez’s miracle save against Mahrez, a minute later Trossard reopens the match with an unstoppable shot from the edge. De Zerbi goes to 4-2-4 after Veltman’s injury in the 66th minute: Brighton puts pressure on City, but hasn’t come to terms with Guardiola’s many phenomena. Like De Bruyne, who in the 75th minute remotes a masterpiece right behind Sanchez for the 3-1. It is the goal that closes the game. And he keeps Brighton at 15 points in 11 games.

Everton-Crystal Palace 3-0 — Everton found the victory that was missing from three rounds by spreading the Palace at home, which was undefeated for three. Lampard’s team takes their third win of the season by authority: Calvert-Lewin opens at 11 ‘, in the second half the hosts spread, first with Gordon in the 63rd minute, then with McNeil in the 84th minute. In the standings, Everton rises to 13 points after 12 games, the same as the Palace which, however, has now played 11. See also The last time the Bees beat Manchester United was Morgan in 1938: I hope Ronaldo escapes quickly – yqqlm

