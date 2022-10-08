The march of the English champions continues, beating Southampton to 23 points in the standings, confirming themselves as the only unbeaten. In free fall the Leceister

Matchday 10 begins with home wins from Manchester City (Haaland still scoring) and Chelsea. Now Brighton-Tottenham, the Italian derby of the benches. Tomorrow the highlight is Arsenal-Liverpool, at 17.30 Italian.

Manchester City-Southampton 4-0

His goals have become so inevitable that it is more news when a full time goes by without scoring. In the second half, Erling Haaland found a way to participate in the City party against Southampton, scoring his 15 th goal in 9 Premier League games in the 65th minute. Unreal, like the march of the English champions, who climb to 23 points in the standings confirming themselves as the only unbeaten.

With Haaland strangely fasting, in the first half they thought about Cancelo first with a nice central penetration and then Foden with a splendid lob to make the difference. In the second half, before Haaland, Mahrez hits the center, with a nice left-footed volley on an assist from Rodri. For City third win in a row in the Premier. For Southampton it is the fourth consecutive defeat (and in 3 out of 4 he did not score): Ralph Hasenhüttl’s bench is increasingly at risk.

Chelsea-Wolverhampton 3-0

Winning team changes. But he still wins. It is the magic of the wizard Potter, who distorts his Chelsea in men and form compared to the dominant victory with Milan in the Champions League and still obtains a clear internal success against Wolverhampton, the first after Lage’s exoneration. The Blues play well but only unlocked in the third of recovery of the first half, when Havertz climbs into the sky to collect a nice cross from the right from Mount and beat Sa. The doubling 9 ‘inside the second half is by Pulisic, a starter and good at finalizing a nice triangle with Mount. In the final comes the third goal, signed by Borja, to seal the second consecutive victory in the league for the Blues with Potter at the helm. At Wolverhampton, Diego Costa’s 57 ‘, former on duty, was not enough to solve his now chronic problems in the goal area: that of Stamford Bridge for the Wolves is the 4th consecutive defeat that keeps them at 6 in the standings after 5 ° knockout in 9 races. When Wolverhampton scored their last league goal, Queen Elizabeth still sat on the throne of England. See also Two Italian mayors participated in the flag handover Chief Director: 10 minutes to demonstrate the concept of duality_Milan_Cortina_Winter Olympics

All easy for Newcastle against Brentford, cleared 5-1 by a brace from Gumaraes, with his second goal just two minutes after the momentary 2-1 of the Bees (Toney on a penalty) that seemed to have reopened the game. For Newcastle second win in a row with 9 total goals scored. Bournemouth wins 2-1 the match against Leicester, reacting in the second half to Daka’s initial advantage. After the 9-0 scored by Liverpool, for Bournemouth it is the fifth consecutive useful result that brings them to 12 points in the standings. Leicester loses for the 7th time in the last 8 games and remains at 4.

