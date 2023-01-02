Original title: Premier League January 03 Brentford vs Liverpool

Chelsea was tied 1-1 by Nottingham Forest in the away game last night. After Sterling scored a goal early, the striker did not continue to put pressure on Nottingham Forest. We all know that the Christmas schedule is prone to upsets. The first round did not appear, and this round began to upset one by one. Can Liverpool, the only seedling in the Premier League tonight, pass the away game smoothly?

Brentford beat West Ham United 2-0 in the last away game. The team scored 4 points with 1 win and 1 draw in 2 games, temporarily ranking 10th in the standings.

Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 at home in the last round and won all 2 games, but both opponents were mid-lower teams. If they can win away games tonight, they will usher in a 3-game winning streak.

The two teams have played against Brentford in the last 2 official matches with 1 draw and 1 loss. After being promoted last season, they have no chance to win against Liverpool.

Liverpool has acquired Jacques Po, who performed well in the World Cup, and Nunez has been unable to find his shooting status on the front line. After all, Liverpool needs a player who can make the final decision. It is reported that Jia Kebo will appear in the weekend competition as soon as possible.

Brentford played too hard in the last round, which caused striker Tony to be injured and unable to play tonight. In the case of main injuries, Liverpool’s anti-harassment ability has dropped significantly. The successive upsets of strong teams have cooled the market. We are optimistic that Liverpool will play on the road. 0 to 2 or 1 to 2 will be a good choice.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: