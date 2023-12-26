Premier League 2023 quiz: 20 teams, 240 questions – test your knowledge of the year

How much can you remember about Premier League clubs in 2023?

It’s time to cast your mind back over the past 12 months and put your knowledge to the test with our bumper quiz.

There is a question for every month of the year for the 20 sides in this season’s top flight.

Keep a note of your score after each round – or just take on the 12 questions relating to your own club – and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball.

Good luck!

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please head here to view the quizzes.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Luton Town

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

