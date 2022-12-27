The Red Devils start again with a success: Rashford, Martial and Fred take care of it. The Blues archive the Bournemouth practice already in the first half: Havertz opens and Mount doubles. Londoners who find a victory that has been missing for five games. But the English winger’s injury is worrying

Chelsea’s victory over Bournemouth, made bitter by Reece James’ new injury, opens the Tuesday of matchday 17, closed with Manchester United’s three goals at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest. The last act of the first round of the Premier League after the World break is Leeds-City, tomorrow at 21 Italian.

Chelsea-Bournemouth 2-0

Chelsea win again, but fail to smile. In the first game after the World break, the Blues rediscover the success they had been missing since mid-October, but they lose Reece James again, returning after stopping in the second leg of the Champions League with Milan in mid-October and forced to stop again in the 52nd minute. leaving the field in tears for a new right knee injury, the same one that cost him the World Cup. James’s injury, Chelsea’s best until the stoppage in October, thickens a black cloud over a convincing success, which interrupts a series of 3 defeats and 5 games without a win, relaunching Graham Potter’s Blues’ run to a Champions League finish . However, James was one of the cornerstones of that comeback, and if his injury is as serious as it seemed on the Stamford Bridge lawn, Chelsea will be forced to look for a replacement for his right winger on the market. The Blues won and convinced against Bournemouth: Potter’s 4-3-3 is square and well set up, illuminated by the inventions of Mason Mount and the offensive movements of Kai Havertz, a point of reference who adds to the 1-0 goal the assist for the 2-0 by the English international. Thiago Silva and Koulibaly are a solid central duo, Zakaria’s energy in midfield is perfect to support Jorginho, Sterling’s verve is perfect to ignite the wingers. The Blues dominated in the first half, those in the second half faded after James’ injury: Potter, if she really wants to relaunch him, will have to figure out how to play like in the opening 45′ even against better opponents than Bournemouth. And how to manage injuries and comebacks from the World Cup. See also Soccer. The Borgo awaits Schiara and also thinks about the Cup

THE MATCH — Under the incessant rain mixed with wind at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea immediately took control of the game and broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with Havertz, who slid into the far post following a perfect cross from Sterling. The doubling, in the 24th minute, was a splendid billiard shot by Mount, served on the edge of the area by Havertz himself. The Blues with James first and Sterling then came close to scoring the third goal, but the second half started again with the hosts ahead 2-0. James’ injury, replaced by Azpilicueta, slowly shuts down Chelsea: Bournemouth progressively finds courage, not the goal that would have reopened the match.

Man. United-Nottingham 2-0

The Red Devils pick up where they left off before the World Cup, with a win. Three goals against Nottingham Forest in a fairly easy match, where Ten Hag’s team conceded almost nothing, created a lot and, all in all, achieved little. The Rashford-Martial-Fred trio launches United in the standings at 29, -1 from Conte’s Tottenham who, however, have one game less. Now the Ten Hag side are preparing to finish 2022 in the best possible way against Wolverhampton on the last day of the year.

The match — Under the incessant rain in Manchester, the Red Devils started strong and in the 19th minute they found the advantage with Marcus Rashford, who unloaded Christian Eriksen’s low shot from a corner kick under the crossbar with his right plate. Nottingham Forest’s defense is guilty of taking the Ten Hag scheme and letting the English forward go free. Three minutes later Manchester scored a one-two: this time Rashford was in assistman version for Anthony Martial, who on the edge of the area beats a non-impeccable Hennessey with his right foot, mocked by the shot that passes under the legs of a defender of the Nottingham. The guests only saw themselves towards the end of the first half, when Ryan Yates headed De Gea. However, the goal was canceled by the Var due to Willy Boly’s clear offside deflection. In the second half, Nottingham tries, but opens up to the Red Devils’ counter-attacks. Antony nearly made it 3-0 in the 56th minute after assisting Bruno Fernandes’ kiss: this time Hennessey was good, redeeming himself in one-on-one with the Brazilian. The Welsh goalkeeper also denied Rashford two goals in the 68th minute, who kicked in with a fine left-footed volley following a suggestion from Garnacho. In the 76th minute, Harry Maguire also returned to the field after a good World Cup against England. In the 87th minute United dropped the trio, with Casemiro crowning an amazing game with recovering the ball and the chocolate served to Fred, who beats Hennessey again with his left foot. See also Leao and Milan, the renewal negotiation: all the nodes

