On Monday, the English first division football league, the Premier League, he accused Manchester City, the most successful English team of the last decade, of having violated its financial regulation “hundreds of times” between 2009 and 2018. With these allegations, which came after four years of investigations, the Premier League has decided to send City to trial: it means that an independent commission will be appointed to evaluate any sanctions. Write the Guardian that, if the commission were to consider the allegations valid, “they would be the most serious crimes committed by a club in the history of the English league”.

The Premier League has accused City of failing to give a true and fair account of its financial situation, failing to include all required details on player and manager salaries, failing to comply with its financial regulations on multiple points and having cooperated with the investigation, as required in these cases. The City he answered briefly in a press release in which he said he was “surprised”.

The independent commission that will examine the allegations will be able to apply any punishment it deems appropriate, including exclusion from the competition or a heavy penalty in the standings, such as the one received recently in Italy by Juventus, again for financial irregularities.

It’s not the first time City have been involved in inquiries into their budgets. In February 2020 he was in fact excluded from subsequent editions of the Champions League for having systematically violated UEFA’s Financial Fair Play between 2012 and 2016. The exclusion was withdrawn on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, which however did not fully exonerate the club: in fact, he believed that there was not enough valid evidence to ascertain these violations, but punished the lack of cooperation during the investigation with a fine of 10 million euros.

In that case, UEFA had accused the Abu Dhabi United Group, the UAE group that owns City and 12 other football clubs around the world, including Palermo, of having overestimated, if not outright concealed, the revenue deriving from sponsorships to circumvent the European financial parameters and therefore be able to invest more freely in the market.

Since being bought by the United Arab Emirates royal family in 2008, City – up to the fringes of the Premier League there – have become England’s most successful team, with six domestic titles won in the last decade.