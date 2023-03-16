Status: 03/12/2023 7:39 p.m

The FC Arsenal clearly won 3-0 (3-0) against relegation candidate Fulham on Sunday and thus regained five points at the top of the table Premier League discontinued. while pursuers Manchester City won, Liverpool failed in the race for the premier class.

The game was already decided in favor of the “Gunners” after the first round. Arsenal’s Gabriel (21st minute), Gabriel Martinelli (26th) and Martin Ödegaard (45th) left no doubt about the winner against the first round Fulham FC come up.

Premier League, Matchday 27

Arsenal dismantle Fulham before the break

The leader played powerfully from the start and the hosts almost hit the wall. A Fulham own goal was withdrawn after 16 minutes on advice from VAR. Five minutes later, Gabriel headed home from a corner.

Only five minutes later, coach Mikel Arteta’s team was celebrating again: Martinelli was ready at the back post and prevailed in a header duel – 2:0. The guests then miserably missed several great chances before Ödegaard scored the third goal just before half-time.

Mitrovic missed the connection

In the second half, Arsenal slowed down a bit and Fulham got more offensive action. Aleksandar Mitrovic headed the ball onto the bar at the best opportunity (69′). Five minutes from time, the recovered Gabriel Jesus almost added a fourth goal for the Gunners, but was denied by Bernd Leno, who made a strong save in the Fulham goal.

Third in the Premier League remains Manchester United. However, a week after the 7-0 debacle against Liverpool, United couldn’t get past a tired 0-0 draw against Southampton. Midfielder Casemiro is also missing from the team in the upcoming league games. He had to leave the field after 34 minutes with a red card.

Haaland secured three points for City

Manchester City struggled to a narrow win before the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday against RB Leipzig (first leg 1-1). Coach Pep Guardiola’s team won 1-0 (0-0) thanks to Erling Haaland on Saturday (03/11/2023). Crystal Palace.

Former Dortmund player Haaland scored a penalty kick for the defending champion in the 78th minute after Ilkay Gündogan was fouled by Michael Olise in the penalty area. It was the 28th goal of the season in the 26th Premier League game for Haaland. By then, Manchester had Selhurst Park hard.

Liverpool are defeated by Bournemouth

Liverpool lost 0-1 (0-1) in Bournemouth. This was a week after the rushing 7-0 win against rivals Manchester United a severe setback for Liverpool in the fight for fourth place. Philipp Billing scored the winning goal for the hosts (28th minute). Mohamed Salah awarded for the “Reds“With a hand penalty (69th) the best chance of equalization.

Liverpool missed out on points Tottenham Hotspur to finish fourth. The Klopp team were initially dominant, but were hardly able to create dangerous scenes towards the goal. But Bournemouth struck after a counterattack when Billing placed a back pass from the baseline from eleven yards to take the lead in goal.

The “Reds” struggled against the low-lying hosts throughout the season. Even when Liverpool were awarded a hand penalty after video evidence, the compensation did not want to fall. Salah aimed well past the goal. Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday after losing the first leg 5-2.

Chelsea with an away win

The Chelsea FClong since qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, celebrated in the Premier League two wins in a row for the first time since October last year. After beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League, Chelsea won 3-1 (2-1). Leicester City.

Former Leicester professional Ben Chilwell (11th) initially gave Chelsea the lead. An alleged second goal from Atlético loan João Félix did not count according to video evidence because of an offside position. After Patson Daka (39′) equalized in the meantime, Kai Havertz (45′ + 6′) scored shortly before the break. Mateo Kovacic (78th) made everything clear for Chelsea. Leicester also had to play the final minutes with a man down after Wout Faes (87th) saw the yellow-red card.

However, the victory did not bring Chelsea any further in the table. Coach Graham Potter’s team stayed in tenth place despite the three points and has to worry about the renewed Champions League qualification. The situation is more difficult for ex-champions Leicester, who slipped to 16th place.

Gary Lineker in the stands at Leicester after being suspended

Ex-Leicester professional Gary Lineker watched in the stands. Lineker had criticized the use of language as in “Germany of the 1930s” when announcing new measures in British refugee policy.

Die BBC then suspended him, numerous other employees showed solidarity with Lineker and plunged the BBC into a PR crisis. Some BBC football programs had to do without or with fewer staff at the weekend. Several offers were dropped completely.

Newcastle overtake Liverpool

On Sunday evening, Newcastle United overtook Liverpool FC in the table with a 2-1 (1-0) win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and is fifth. West Ham United and Aston Villa shared the points after a 1-1 (1-1) draw.