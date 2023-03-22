As of: 03/19/2023 4:54 p.m

In the long-distance duel for the Premier League title, Arsenal FC consolidated first place with a clear win against Crystal Palace. The lead over Manchester City is eight points for the time being.

Coach Pep Guardiola’s team was not in action in the league at the weekend because they had to play against Burnley FC (6-0) in the FA Cup on Saturday (18.03.2023). The postponed game against West Ham United should be made up for in the near future.

Meanwhile, the second-placed side had to watch leaders Arsenal confidently perform their task against Crystal Palace. Gabriel Martinelli gave the “Gunners” a 4-1 (2-0) lead on Sunday (March 19, 2023) (28th), Bukayo Saka increased before the half-time break (43rd). After Granit Xhaka’s 3-0 lead (55′), Jeffrey Schlupp (63′) was able to shorten the gap, while Saka (74′) decided the game with his second goal.

Brief Chelsea streak ended

Already on Saturday (March 18th, 2023) Chelsea missed their third win in a row despite a goal by Kai Havertz. Against FC Everton, the team around the German national soccer player did not get more than 2: 2 (0: 0). Havertz scored a penalty kick in the 76th minute to make it 2-1.

The Portuguese Joao Felix (52nd) scored the opening goal, Abdoulaye Doucoure (69th) managed to equalize 1-1. Ellis Simms (90th) ensured the final score shortly before the end. With 38 points, the “Blues” are in tenth place in the table. Everton have 26 points under their belt.

Important victory for Robin Koch with Leeds

Leeds United came to an important 4: 2 (1: 0) at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the relegation battle. National player Robin Koch played 90 minutes at Leeds, who now also have 26 points.

Tottenham Hotspur lost a 3-1 lead in a 3-3 (1-0) win at Southampton. Attacker Kevin Schade from FC Brentford, called up by national coach Hansi Flick for the international matches against Peru and Belgium on Friday, came on as a substitute in the 1-1 (1-0) draw against Leicester City in the 61st minute.