Premier League: Arsenal go all out

Status: 07/15/2023 10:32 p.m

Arsenal are investing more money than ever this summer. Mikel Arteta should lead the club to the national and international top with newcomers like Kai Havertz or Declan Rice.

Thanks to its TV contract, which is currently expected to bring in around 4.8 billion annually, and club investors, the Premier League is by far the richest league in European professional football. For the last ten years, the 20 top division clubs in England have been spending significantly more money on transfers than the other leagues every year. The corona pandemic has widened the gap even further, in 2022/23 the Premier League clubs invested over three billion euros in new signings, no other country even cracked the billion mark.

Chelsea FC spent 2.1 billion euros in this ten-year period, Manchester City (1.73) and Manchester United (1.68) occupy the other places on the spending podium. Chelsea and City won the Champions League during this time, United the Europa League after all – so it was worth it, especially internationally. And that’s where a former top club wants to re-establish itself, and it’s going to hit the transfer market this summer: FC Arsenal.

Internal and external top deals for Arsenal

The transfer of Kai Havertz for 70 million euros has already been announced, Declan Rice (West Ham United) is also perfect. According to consistent reports, a transfer fee of 105 million euros will be due for the midfielder. Arsenal have also confirmed Jurrien Timber’s move from Amsterdam. The Dutch international has signed a “long-term” contract, the Gunners said. According to Ajax, the transfer fee should be 40 million euros and could increase to 45 million euros through possible bonuses. Arsenal have already invested a total of 215 million euros – the club from north London has never been so willing to pay. And the transfer window is still open for almost eight weeks.

Arsenal’s all-out attack isn’t just limited to new players, the club has also had great success with so-called ‘internal transfers’. Bukayo Saka, who is on the way to becoming an international top star, was recently extended until 2027, and defender William Saliba also signed his new contract for the same period a few days ago.

Promising talks are also to be held with Martin Odegaard, who is tied to the club until 2025. “I’m under contract here for a few more years. I feel good and I hope to stay with this club for a long time,” the midfielder recently told Danish broadcaster “TV2”.

Painful season finale in the Premier League

Last season Arsenal came close to winning the title in England. Only four games before the end, the “Gunners” lost the championship lead to the eventual champion Manchester City. And the club is the goal – and the role model. City coach Pep Guardiola is a kind of mentor to Mikel Arteta. “We were clever enough to get him and now the others want him. He’s an incredible person, a great coach and manager,” said Guardiola, just before he had to say goodbye to his then assistant coach to Arsenal. The 41-year-old is the maker of the new London success – and acts like his ex-boss.

But it wasn’t enough to defeat Guardiola in one season – and that left wounds. “It still hurts that after ten months of fighting we didn’t win the Premier League. But that’s the sport. What we’ve achieved with such a young team is a credit,” Arteta said in an interview with the Spanish ” Marça”. But it should only be the beginning. New stars reinforce the team, in which all important professionals will continue to play. The championship title will be the goal – and also international success.

“We are hungry”

Arsenal last played in the Champions League in 2016/17. The club doesn’t just want to come back to play, they also want to celebrate success. A favorite for the championship title in the Premier League must also be considered a contender for the final in the premier class. “We’re hungry and many of us haven’t won a title at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things,” said Saka.

The new Premier League season begins on August 11, with Arsenal meeting Nottingham Forest a day later. On September 19, the ball will also roll in the group phase of the Champions League. In both cases, it should be the start of a successful season. And for that, Arsenal go all out in the transfer market.

