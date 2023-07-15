Home » Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves to the Gunners
Sports

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves to the Gunners

by admin
Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves to the Gunners

Status: 07/15/2023 2:20 p.m

England international Declan Rice, long courted by Bayern Munich, is continuing his career at Arsenal. The Gunners confirmed this on Saturday. Rice arrives from West Ham United on a ‘long-term’ contract at Arsenal.

With a transfer fee of the equivalent of 116 million euros (100 million pounds) plus possible bonus payments, he will become the most expensive English player in history.

At Arsenal, Rice will be teammates with Germany international Kai Havertz, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea. On Saturday morning, West Ham said goodbye to Rice with emotional words, the 24-year-old was under contract with the London club until 2025.

Several clubs were interested in Rice

Before Rice agreed a transfer with Arsenal, several clubs had been interested in signing him. Most recently, Manchester City is said to have dropped out of the betting. FC Bayern Munich was also said to be interested in Rice. He played a total of 245 competitive games for West Ham, last season he won the Conference League with the club.

“No player is bigger than the club”

“Declan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the club,” said West Ham co-owner David Sullivan, according to the press release. However, coach David Moyes added: “West Ham United are a huge club and history has shown that no player is ever bigger than the club.”

See also  Civardi: "At Bressana the mentality to win"

You may also like

América Dominates Puebla with Impressive 3-0 Victory at...

Title: “Men’s Basketball Team’s Guards Struggle in Second...

Women’s football: National player Melanie Leupolz: “I put...

Steph Curry unreal even in golf, hole on...

End of the line World Cup semifinals for...

«He is a leader of the new generation»-...

Formula 1: Can Ricciardo deal with THIS AlphaTauri...

the new electric sports car with 268 HP...

Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party...

LeBron James Honored at ESPYs and Changes Jersey...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy