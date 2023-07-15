Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves to the Gunners

Status: 07/15/2023 2:20 p.m

England international Declan Rice, long courted by Bayern Munich, is continuing his career at Arsenal. The Gunners confirmed this on Saturday. Rice arrives from West Ham United on a ‘long-term’ contract at Arsenal.

With a transfer fee of the equivalent of 116 million euros (100 million pounds) plus possible bonus payments, he will become the most expensive English player in history.

At Arsenal, Rice will be teammates with Germany international Kai Havertz, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea. On Saturday morning, West Ham said goodbye to Rice with emotional words, the 24-year-old was under contract with the London club until 2025.

Several clubs were interested in Rice

Before Rice agreed a transfer with Arsenal, several clubs had been interested in signing him. Most recently, Manchester City is said to have dropped out of the betting. FC Bayern Munich was also said to be interested in Rice. He played a total of 245 competitive games for West Ham, last season he won the Conference League with the club.

“No player is bigger than the club”

“Declan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the club,” said West Ham co-owner David Sullivan, according to the press release. However, coach David Moyes added: “West Ham United are a huge club and history has shown that no player is ever bigger than the club.”

