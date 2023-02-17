original title:Premier League: Arsenal lost to Manchester City

On February 15, Arsenal player Saka celebrated a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On the same day, in the 12th round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League supplementary match, Arsenal lost 1-3 at home to Manchester City.

On February 15, Manchester City player Haaland (left) and teammate Grealish celebrated the victory after the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On February 15, Manchester City player De Bruyne (middle) celebrated during the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On February 15, Manchester City player Haaland (third from left) scored a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On February 15, Manchester City player Grealish (first from right) celebrated a goal during the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On February 15, Arsenal player Zinchenko (above) scrambled for a header during the game.Xinhua/Reuters