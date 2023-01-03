No escape. Arsenal do not break through against the super defense of Newcastle, the best in the Premier League, and rise to +8 over City instead of +10, with the English champions who will play against Chelsea on Thursday to close the distances from the top of the class. The 0-0 final says that the Gunners remain dry in the league for the first time this season, they stop their streak of consecutive successes at the Emirates at 7: they tried, but they found a wall in front of them. And without the Magpies, third and increasingly revelation, asking their goalkeeper Pope for miracles.

THE KEYS

Defense beats attack, then. It’s Newcastle’s strength, not conceding goals. It is no coincidence that the Magpies are at the 13th consecutive useful result: to drill them you have to make a damned effort. Even Arsenal noticed it, never before in such difficulty to find the goal. Not even Saka and Martinelli’s flicks on the wingers were needed, or Nketiah’s unsuccessful efforts, for the first time dry since he inherited the position of starting central striker from Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal made the game, both because they remain one step above and because Newcastle allowed them to, but they never broke through, also thanks to the match with more shadows than lights by Martin Ødegaard, pivot of Arteta’s team who had churned out 3 assists in the first two games after the break. The Gunners also needed a few more substitutions: Arteta made the only substitution half an hour into the second half, changing to right-back when he needed more attacking imagination. Gabriel Jesus’ injury at the World Cup has also created this problem, which only the market can solve: the agreement with Mudryk, the Shakhtar full-back who according to De Zerbi who coached him has the potential to win the ball gold, is in the pipeline. Newcastle would also need goals, who don’t score for the second game in a row: Howe however is about to recover his centre-forward, Alexander Isak, the most expensive signing of the sheikhs’ era who only played 3 games due to injury. It is also due to his return, as well as the consistency with which Newcastle have played throughout the season, that first Guardiola and then Arteta have indicated the Magpies as true contenders for the title: this equal to the Emirates only confirms what they are worth.