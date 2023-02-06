Original title: Premier League-Arsenal upset 0-1 loss to Everton 13 rounds of unbeaten end still leading Manchester City by 5 points

In the 13th round of the Premier League, Arsenal unexpectedly lost 0-1 to the unbeaten Everton, still leading Manchester City by 5 points. In the focus battle, the leader Arsenal challenged Everton in the relegation zone away. Neither side scored in the first half; in the second half, McNeil assisted Tarkovsky with a corner kick and scored with a header. Jorginho came off the bench to complete his Gunners debut. In the end, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0, securing their first league victory since October last year. Arsenal’s 13-match unbeaten run is over, but they remain five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The two teams met about 12 times, and “Arsenal” had the upper hand with 7 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses; in the first game of the Premier League this season, “Arsenal” defeated the opponent with a score of 5:1 at home; the league played well against Arsenal , with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 games. Everton recently completed the change of head coach, Lampard resigned, Deche became the new coach of Toffee, and the latter began to coach Everton’s debut.

In the 8th minute, McNeil got the ball in the middle and missed the top of the penalty area. His left-footed shot was blocked, then he switched defenses and was blocked by Ramsdale. Lewin followed up with a free kick and was blocked again.

In the 10th minute, Martinelli made a tip-up from the left side of the penalty area, and Zinchenko followed up with a strong shot into the net, which was blocked by Pickford. In the 12th minute, Saka made a cross from the right, and Thomas took a long shot from outside the penalty area and was blocked by Pickford from the bottom line. In the 21st minute, Iwobi made a corner kick from the left, and Tarkovsky’s header was saved by the Arsenal defender.

In the 25th minute, Ramsdale made a throwing error. Dukure got the ball and turned around and lobbed it. The ball is forfeited by Ramsdale. In the 30th minute, Saka crossed from the right and knocked across. Nketiah shot from a small angle and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 33rd minute, Onana intercepted the ball in midfield, broke into the penalty area from the left and scored. Lewin put the ball behind him from close range, but it went wide.

In the 36th minute, McNeill made a 45-degree pass from the left side of the front court, and Dukure missed the goal with a header from the penalty area. In the 38th minute, Zinchenko scored the ball from the left side of the front court, and the ball missed the baseline. Saka kept shooting from behind the penalty area. Pickford failed to make a save, but Cody cleared the ball in front of the goal.

In the 45th + 3 minutes, Coleman made a cross from the right side of the front court, and Lewin scored with a header in the penalty area. At the end of the first half, “Arsenal” beat “Everton” with a score of 0:0. In the second half, they changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Dukure passed the ball to the left from the center of the penalty area. Lewin received the ball and went back to grab a rebound. Gueye’s long-range shot was saved by Ramsdale. In the 58th minute, Nketiah dribbled the ball from the left, passed three defenders in a row, and performed an inverted triangle pass near the bottom line of the penalty area. Erdegaard was left unguarded in the middle, and the goal went wide, with a shot over the bar. See also Liverpool Preview: Candidates attack the League Cup to fight for the semi-finals to refresh team history miracles_Game_England League Cup_Isolation In the 60th minute, Everton took the lead, McNeill took a corner kick from the right, Tarkovsky then point Odgore to defend the header and scored, Everton led Arsenal 1-0. In the 78th minute, Saka sent the ball wide from the right. Trossard dribbled the ball into the box from the left. After missing the defender, he crossed the goal and shot into the net with one kick. The ball is blocked by Pickford. In the 82nd minute, Saka hit the goal on the right side of the front court, Xhaka took the ball continuously, and Trossard followed up with a slightly inaccurate shot. At the end of overtime, Zinchenko had a fight with his opponent, and players from the two teams clashed. In the end, the game ended and Everton beat Arsenal 1-0.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: