Home » Premier League: Aston Villa continues winning streak
Sports

Premier League: Aston Villa continues winning streak

by admin
Premier League: Aston Villa continues winning streak

Status: 04/25/2023 11:31 p.m

Aston Villa have clinched their next win in the Premier League against Fulham and are on course for international business. Leeds missed a salvation in the fight against relegation.

Aston Villa has its winning streak in the Premier League continued. Coach Unai Emery’s team won on Tuesday evening (April 25th, 2023) at the start of the 33rd matchday 1-0 against FC Fulham with German keeper Bernd Leno.

Aston Villa on course for the European Cup

Tyrone Mings (21′) ensured Villa’s eighth win in their tenth game without defeat in a row, which initially climbed to fifth place in the table. Meanwhile, the Aston Villa streak continues. The 1982 European Cup winner thus still has good chances of taking part in international business for the first time since 2010.

  • 33rd matchday
    arrow right

Leeds United missed out on a potential win against a direct rival in their fight against relegation. Leeds lost a lead late in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Star striker Jamie Vardy (80′) equalized after a goal from Luis Sinisterra (20′). Three-time champions Leeds, who have lost three games in a row, remain 16th in the table, a point clear of Leicester.

Top game City vs Arsenal on Wednesday

On Wednesday evening (9 p.m., live in the sports show ticker) there will be a top duel between champions Manchester City and leaders Arsenal.

See also  Basketball, European Cups: Milan still smiles. Treviso at the Top 16 of Champions - Sport

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: The deep depression

NBA Rookie of the Year tonight

Referee Felix Brych would no longer whistle without...

«Beautiful, you managed to win at least one...

Showdown in the Premier League: Manchester City in...

MEZZALAMA TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Recanatese-Ancona: already looking towards the playoffs

Hertha BSC: After a dispute with Dardai –...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

Clubs to decide on May 24th

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy