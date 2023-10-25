Premier League Breaks Tradition, Plans to Schedule a Match on Christmas Eve

Premier League Breaks Tradition: Christmas Eve Match Scheduled for the First Time since 1992

October 25, 2023, 12:12 ET – In a surprising move, the Premier League has announced plans to schedule a match on Christmas Eve, December 24, breaking a long-standing tradition. This decision comes as a result of television operators’ request to move the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea game by 24 hours from its original date of December 23.

Since its renaming in 1992, the Premier League has typically experienced a congested period of matches from December 23 to January 1. However, the date of December 24 has remained untouched since 1995 when Manchester United clashed with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Previous attempts were made in 2017 to schedule matches on Christmas Eve, but they faced strong opposition from politicians and fan groups, leading to the motion being overturned. Concerns were raised about the potential transportation chaos and the scarcity of trains on that day. This year, the situation could worsen as December 24 falls on a Sunday.

While there are no laws or Premier League regulations that prohibit matches from being held on Christmas Eve, it has become an unwritten rule in the competition to avoid fixtures on this day. Players and staff already make sacrifices by playing on other festive dates, such as the celebrated “Boxing Day” on December 26 when up to ten games can be played.

The Premier League’s decision to break tradition highlights the influence of television operators on the scheduling of matches. Although it may not sit well with some fans, it reflects the growing commercialization and demands of the modern game.

As the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea fixture becomes the first game scheduled on Christmas Eve since 1995, football enthusiasts and critics are eagerly awaiting to see if this will set a new precedent for future seasons.

