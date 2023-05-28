Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, the weekend party

After the thrilling ending of Bundesligawith the overtaking in extremis of the Bavaria Monaco on the Borussia Dortmund and the 11th title in a row for the Bavarians, and the party of Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1, Sunday 28 May it’s the turn of the Premier League deliver the final verdicts. In fact, today is the last day in England, with 10 games at 17.30 which can all be followed simultaneously on Sky Sport Football and NOW thanks to a super direct goal. The title is already del Manchester Citybut the fight for salvation is still hot, with Leicester at serious risk of relegation.