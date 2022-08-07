Original title: Premier League-C Ronaldo came off the bench Ten Hag was opened to black Manchester United 1-2 Brighton at home

At 21:00 on August 7th, Beijing time, a focus game in the first round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season started at Old Trafford, with Manchester United playing at home against Brighton. In the first half, Welbeck assisted Pascal Gross to break the deadlock, and then Pascal Gross made a double shot to expand the lead. In the second half, Brighton midfielder McAllister made an own goal. In the end, Manchester United suffered a black start to the new season and lost 1-2 to Brighton.

At the beginning of the game, Dalot made a mistake in the backcourt. After stealing the ball, Trossard took advantage of the situation and entered the left side of the penalty area to complete a small-angle volley. The ball hit the side net and flew out of the baseline. In the 6th minute, Manchester United missed the opportunity to score. McTominay received a pass from Sancho on the right side of the penalty area and made a pass. The ball hit the defender and turned into an inverted triangle pass. Bruno Fernandez shot a right foot above the crossbar near the penalty spot. . In the 9th minute, Manchester United made another mistake in the backcourt. Fred’s backcourt pass was interrupted. Fortunately, the defender returned in time to destroy the ball. In the 13th minute, Brighton played a wonderful short pass in the frontcourt. Welbeck shot with his left foot from outside the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by the defender. In the 19th minute, Caicedo made a cross from the left side of the frontcourt, Welbeck jumped high in front of the goal and headed the goal, the ball missed the far post.

In the 23rd minute, Manchester United launched a quick counterattack, Bruno Fernandez made a straight pass, Eriksen shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball was received by Robert Sanchez. In the 28th minute, Brighton took a right corner kick, and Dunk headed the goal wide of the frame.In the 29th minute, Brighton broke the deadlock on the field. Welbeck received a straight pass from Trossard on the left side of the penalty area and swept in front of the goal. Pascal Gross pushed back and scored an empty goal, 0-1!

In the 34th minute, Fred took a long shot with his left foot in the frontcourt, and the ball went out of bounds. In the 36th minute, Lallana made a cross from the bottom right, Welbeck leaned on the defender in front of the goal and hooked his right foot sideways, the ball slightly missed the right column.In the 38th minute, Brighton expanded their lead. Marsh received a straight pass from Lallana on the right side of the penalty area and then made a low shot from a small angle. De Gea fell to the ground and saved the ball with one palm. -2!

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 48th minute, Brighton made a pass from the left side of the frontcourt, and Welbeck headed the goal wide of the frame. In the 49th minute, Eriksen made a cross from a 45-degree angle on the right side of the frontcourt, but Rashford flanked and failed to kick the ball. In the 52nd minute, Rashford swayed the defender in the penalty area and shot from a small angle with his left foot, and the ball hit the side net. In the 53rd minute, Ronaldo came off the bench to replace Fred.In the 66th minute, Eriksen took the ball in the frontcourt and took a long shot with his right foot. The ball was saved by Robert Sanchez with one palm. After the corner kick was taken, Robert Sanchez hit the ball with a single palm. Dalot hit the ball in the air and flew to the net. The goalkeeper and the defender collided when making a clearance, but failed to stop the ball from entering the net, 1-2! The Premier League official counted the goal as McAllister’s own goal.

In the 72nd minute, Dalot took the ball from the left in the frontcourt and then took a long shot with his right foot. The ball was saved by Robert Sanchez. In the 76th minute, Lisandro Martinez took a long shot with his left foot in the frontcourt, and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 82nd minute, McAllister shot with his right foot before the top of the arc, and the ball missed the right post slightly. In the 85th minute, Sancho made a breakthrough and made a pass, and the ball was hit by Robert Sanchez with a single palm. Afterwards, Sancho swept the low ball from the penalty area to the middle of the penalty area. Ronaldo shot directly with his right foot, and the ball was blocked by the defender. In the end, Manchester United suffered a black start to the new season and lost 1-2 to Brighton.

Lineups for both teams: Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot, 5-Maguire, 6-Lisandro-Martinez, 23-Luke-Shaw (12-Maguire) Rasia 89′)/17-Fred (7-C Ronaldo 53′), 39-McTominay (34-Vanderbeek 77′)/25-Sancho (36-Ilanga 89′), 8-Bruno-Fernandez (49-Ganacho 89′), 14-Eriksen/10-Rashford Brighton (3-4-2-1): 1-Robert Sanchez/4-Adam Webster, 5-Dunk, 34-Weltman/7-Marsh (6-Kabonick 90′ ), 10-McAllister, 25-Caicedo, 11-Trossard (2-Lampte 74′)/13-Pascal-Gross, 14-Lallana (8-Mvip 74′) ') / 18 – Welbeck (21 – Ondav 94') (Sunny)

