According to Xinhua News Agency, Chelsea and Manchester City both faced fierce battles in the Premier League on the 21st. The former lost to Leeds United 0:3 away, while the latter drew 3:3 with Newcastle United at home after being two goals behind. .

Chelsea’s “tragedy” of the day began with a fatal error by goalkeeper Mendy. In the 33rd minute, Mendy was intercepted by Leeds United’s Aronson when he was dealing with a return pass from his teammates. Only 4 minutes later, Leeds United took advantage of the free kick from the left side of the frontcourt and Rodrigo grabbed the front and shook his head to attack the goal.

Chelsea, eager to make a comeback, have never been able to break through Leeds United’s solid defense. Instead, Leeds United relied on Harrison’s shot in the 69th minute to further expand the lead. In the final stage of the game, Koulibaly received a second yellow card and was sent off, and Chelsea, who had 10 players, finally lost 0:3.

In the eyes of Chelsea coach Tuchel, the team’s defeat has nothing to do with Leeds United’s forward pressure or play style, but lost to himself. “I think we lost within 20 minutes of the opening. We had enough chances to take a one-goal or even two-goal lead, but then we played haphazardly and let our opponents score without any difficulty. Two balls.”

After 3 rounds, Chelsea ranks 12th with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss with 4 points, and Leeds United, which was relegated in the last round of last season, temporarily ranks third with 2 wins, 1 draw and 7 points.

On the same day, Manchester City played against Newcastle away, and Gundogan took the lead in the 5th minute. However, Newcastle not only equalized by Almiron in the 28th minute, but also relied on Wilson’s goal to overtake in the 39th minute.

After changing sides and fighting again, before Manchester City could respond, Newcastle once again pierced through the city. In the 54th minute, Trippier’s free kick scored directly, making the defending Premier League champion more passive. However, Manchester City’s new aid Haaland, who had high hopes, volleyed and scored 6 minutes later, reducing the gap between the two sides to one goal. In the 64th minute, De Bruyne, the core of Manchester City’s midfield, sent a good pass from the front of the penalty area, and Be Silva successfully shot against offside to equalize the score.

After this battle, Manchester City, with 2 wins and 1 draw with 7 points, can only rank second, and Arsenal, who watched the start of their three-game winning streak, lead alone.

