On September 3, Chelsea player Havertz celebrated his goal in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 3, Chelsea player Chilwell celebrated his goal in the game.

Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 3, Chelsea player Koulibaly (front lower) and West Ham United player Bowen (front upper) competed in the game.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Chelsea player Havertz (upper right) scored in the game.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, West Ham United head coach Moyes (third from right) communicated with the referee after the game.

Xinhua/Reuters