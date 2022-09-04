Home Sports Premier League: Chelsea beat West Ham United
Premier League: Chelsea beat West Ham United

2022-09-04 14:21:48Source: Xinhuanet

On September 3, Chelsea player Havertz celebrated his goal in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 3, Chelsea player Chilwell celebrated his goal in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 3, Chelsea player Koulibaly (front lower) and West Ham United player Bowen (front upper) competed in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Chelsea player Havertz (upper right) scored in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, West Ham United head coach Moyes (third from right) communicated with the referee after the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season, Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at home.

Xinhua/Reuters

