The Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0 with a goal from Havertz. Howe’s team beat Fulham 1-0. He hasn’t lost in the league since August 31st

While waiting for Tottenham-Arsenal, which closes the 20th round at 17.30, Sunday in the Premier League remembers Gianluca Vialli, discovers Mykhailo Mudryk and applauds Chelsea and Newcastle, who beat Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

Chelsea-Crystal Palace 1-0 — In the name of Gianluca Vialli, to whom a touching tribute was dedicated before the match in what was once his stadium, and under the eyes of Mykhailo Mudryk, whose signing was made official shortly after the 20th minute, Chelsea rediscover the victory that he had been missing for three rounds in the Premier League and reaches Liverpool in 9th place with 28 points awaiting the direct clash next Saturday at Anfield between the two disappointments of the season. The Blues played much better, even after the knockout on Thursday in Fulham, despite chronic injury problems and João Felix serving the first of the three-match suspension received for the red debutant. Vieira’s Palace holds up for a while, then goes knocked out for the fourth time in the last 5 games, now forced to look more at who’s behind than at who’s in front as they would like at Selhurst Park. Potter returns to the 4-man defense in a 4-2-3-1 formation and his Blues are better placed on the pitch, but arrive at the break with no shots on target despite 70% ball possession. After Mudryk (paid 100 million by Shakhtar) was unveiled in the center of the field at Stamford Bridge, with the Ukrainian flag tied around his shoulders like a cloak, Chelsea restarted very strong and in the 64th minute Havertz released the lead, who headed in a cross from Ziyech. Potter’s team came close to doubling on a couple of occasions, but in the end they fell back too much and Palace with Doucoure came close to equalizing. Despite the 7′ added time, the result doesn’t change anymore and Stamford Bridge has its special day. See also the report cards

Newcastle-Fulham 1-0 — Newcastle have always thought Alexander Isak, the most expensive signing of the Sheikh era, could be the breakthrough striker. It certainly was in the match against Fulham, which the Swede came on in the 71st minute and resolved in the 89th minute, in his first appearance in the Premier League since 17 September. The 1-0 finish allowed the Magpies to equal their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, extending it to 14 games, and to keep pace with third-placed United, taking the same level as the Red Devils to 38. just one length behind Manchester City. The defeat is too harsh a punishment for Fulham, who had also scored a goal in the 69th minute with their centre-forward, Mitrovic, but which the referee had to cancel because the Serbian slipped just before kicking the penalty by tapping the ball twice. Silva’s team had won all 4 games played after the World Cup, but were hit too late to react. Balanced first half, with a slight supremacy of the hosts with Leno who blocks Wilson twice. Newcastle restarted without Bruno Guimarães, who raised the white flag after being hit hard on his right ankle, and in the 61st minute Schär hit the post from a sensational free-kick. In the 67th minute the referee concedes a penalty to the guests for a foul by Trippier on De Cordova-Reid with the help of Var: Mitrovic puts Pope in from the penalty spot, but slips and the referee has to cancel with the Serbian on his third mistake of the season from 11 meters . Newcastle took control of the game and found the winning goal with Isak, who celebrated his return to the field after a long injury by collecting an assist from Wilson with his head into an empty net. It’s the 89th minute, too late for Fulham to react. See also Pordenone: first the exits, then the hits like Minesso

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 5:05 pm)

