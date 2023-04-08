Status: 08.04.2023 8:22 p.m

The Chelsea FC hangs in the English Premier League more and more mediocrity. At Wolverhampton it sat for the ‘Blues” the next defeat. Tottenham celebrated a late win and both Manchester clubs were also able to celebrate.

On the 30th matchday, Chelsea lost 1-0 (0-1) at the Wolverhampton Wanderers, who thus achieved an important victory in the relegation battle. Matheus Nunes (31st minute) made the Wanderers celebrate on Saturday (April 8th, 2023) with a powerful diagonal shot from the inside right in the penalty area into the far corner.

30th matchday

arrow right

Chelsea, on the other hand, remained without a win for the fourth time in the league and for the third time in a row without their own goal before the quarter final duel with Real Madrid in the Champions League, even with caretaker coach Frank Lampard on the touchline. 39 points mean eleventh place for the “Blues”. The distance to the Champions League places is 17 points – to a relegation zone twelve.

Erling Haaland again with a brace

In Champions League form, Munich seems to be one of the favorites before the meetings with Bayern Munich Manchester City to be. At tail light FC Southampton Pep Guardiola’s team won a comfortable 4-1 (1-0) win. Erling Haaland with a header (45′) and overhead kick (68′) as well as Jack Grealish (58′) and Julian Alvarez with a penalty kick (75′) scored the goals for City’s fifth league win in a row. Sekou Mara scored for Southampton (73′).

Haaland, who has now scored 30 goals in 27 league appearances, was substituted shortly after his second goal to rest. With the win, Manchester reduced the gap to the front runners, at least for the time being FC Arsenal to five points. The “Gunners” join on Sunday FC Liverpool an.

Harry Kane makes Tottenham cheer late

Tottenham just managed to avert the second draw in a row. Captain Harry Kane (79th) scored the 2-1 winner against pursuers in the closing stages Brighton & Hove Albion. Earlier, Heung Min-Son put Tottenham ahead with his 100th Premier League goal (10′) and Lewis Dunk (34′) equalized for the visitors. The “Spurs” Stay in fifth place in the Champions League, three points behind Manchester United.

Manchester United add to Everton’s concerns

Die “Red Devils” celebrated against against the FC Everton a 2-0 (1-0) win and are fourth with 56 points. Scott McTominay gave Man United the lead after a through ball from Jadon Sancho with a powerful shot from the pentagon (36′).

Substitute Anthony Martial put on Marcus Rashford’s assist after a defensive error in the “Toffees” the second goal after (71st). But Manchester had to cope with a downer: star striker Rashford had to be replaced injured ten minutes before the end and could be missing in the Europa League quarter-finals against Sevilla. Everton, who last played second-rate in the early 1950s played, remains after the defeat with 27 points as 16th in acute danger of relegation.

Alexander Isak keeps Newcastle on course

Remains in third place Newcastle United. An own goal by David Raya (54′) and a goal by Alexander Isak (61′) ensured that the “Magpies” Ivan Toney’s 1-0 deficit at the break FC Brentford turned into a 2-1 win. Like Manchester United, Newcastle have 56 points, but the goal difference is 20 goals better.