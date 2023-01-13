Home Sports Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix received a red card on his debut – yqqlm
Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix received a red card on his debut

Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix received a red card on his debut

Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix received a red card on his debut

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 12 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Chelsea, who are not doing well recently, lost 1:2 to Fulham in the Premier League match on the 12th. Portuguese starlet Felix, who had just joined on loan from Atletico Madrid, was sent off with a red card in his Chelsea debut.

Chelsea are currently only 10th in the Premier League and were swept 4-0 by Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup four days ago.

Chelsea player Kai Havertz (right) tries to shoot during the game.Picture from Chelsea official website

In the 25th minute, former Chelsea player William scored to give Fulham the lead. However, Coulibaly equalized the score just two minutes after Chelsea changed sides. However, the balance on the field was quickly broken by Felix in an unexpected way. The new star midfielder who had just announced his loan to join Chelsea the day before shoveled home team defender Tate was directly sent off by a red card and will be suspended for three games.

Chelsea, who had one less player since the 58th minute, failed to keep the tie. In the 72nd minute, Fulham made a cross from the right. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa made a misjudgment and was scored by Vinicius with a header.

After 18 games, Chelsea only scored 25 points, which is 10 points less than fourth place Manchester United, and Manchester United has one game less than them.

